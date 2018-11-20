  • search

Facebook, Instagram hit by global outage due to unspecified problems

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Nov 20: Facebook said on Tuesday users were having trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram, but did not explain the cause of the outages.

    It was the second instance in the past two weeks in which technical issues appeared to affect access to Facebook.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The independent monitoring site Downdetector showed a map indicating outages affecting most parts of the world, especially in North America, Europe and Asia.

    The hashtag #FacebookDown was trending on Twitter.

    "We know some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps.

    We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Facebook said in a Twitter post at 1535 GMT.

    Facebook gave no reason for the problems or details.Facebook, which operates the Instagram photo-sharing platform and the WhatsApp and Messenger applications, has been under pressure in recent weeks over its handling of misinformation campaigns, and its hiring of a consultancy that sought to do damage control for the company.

    Facebook has more than 2.2 billion active users worldwide.

    Read more about:

    facebook instagram

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue