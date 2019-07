Explainer: What is the Anti Defection Law and how does it work

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 12: In the past couple of days, the Congress has been fighting one crisis after another. While there have been a flurry of resignations in Karnataka, 10 of 15 MLAs from Goa joined the BJP.

These issues have once again brought to the fore a debate on the Anti Defection Law. How does the law, work, when and why was it implemented? Do check out our explainer.