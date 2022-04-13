Explained: How the IAF’s Chinook set the record for the longest non-stop helicopter sortie

Explained: Why is Telangana CM KCR leading paddy protest in Delhi and what are his demands?

Explained: Tigers to make a comeback in Gujarat, all you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

Gandhinagar, Apr 13: Gujarat, known as only abode for asiatic lions in the country, will soon have an ambush of tigers boosting its pride. The last time a tiger was spotted in Gujarat was way back in 1985. Now, over three decades later, Gujarat government is planning to introduce its first tiger safari park in Dang.

Gujarat is said to be the only western state without the presence of tigers. As the authorities plan the safari park the state is likely to have eight zoo-bred tigers including four cubs.

In fact, the initial plan was to have a leopard safari park at Dang but later the authorities changed their mind and decided to go with Tiger safari park.

"We are at the initial stage of the plan. We will bring zoo-bred animals to the tiger safari park along the lines of the lion safari park in Devaliya," Chief conservator of forest, Maniswara Raja told the Times of India.

According to the report, the authorities plan to have two sets each of a tiger, a tigress and her cubs. They will be broght under animal exchange programme. Tourists will be allowed to use open jeeps for excursion.

Are there tigers in Gujarat?

Till the early 80s, there were tigers in Gujarat, mainly inhabiting the forests of Dang, Narmada and Sabarkantha districts.

The last tiger died in a road accident in Dang in 1985. No tiger was seen in the state after that. Locals generally confuse hyenas with tigers and that is how they assume there are tigers in Gujarat forests.

In 2019, the Gujarat government has confirmed the presence of a tiger in the state, days after a man claimed he saw the big cat crossing a road in Mahisagar district. The happiness was short lived as the big cat was found dead few days ago which is within a month of its discovery in the area.

Gujarat abode of Asiatic lions

Notably, Gujarat boasts of a sizable population of lions, which are a major tourist attraction.

As per the last census conducted in 2015, there are about 650 lions, mainly inhabiting the forests of Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts in Saurashtra region of the state.