YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: Why has India imposed a ban on wheat export

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 28: There was no shortage of wheat in India, but the Centre has imposed a ban on its export to check "rampant" overseas sales of the grain, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said.

    Explained: Why has India imposed a ban on wheat export
    Representational Image

    Speaking to reporters after attending a function here on Thursday, Mr Tomar said it was the government's duty to maintain a balance in the market, news agency PTI reported.

    "For us, the nation's interest comes first. And that is why there was no shortage of wheat in the country. It is the government's duty to maintain a balance in the market. Hence, we have imposed a ban to check rampant export of the food grain. We have to meet the country's demand," the minister said.

    On May 14, India, the world's second biggest producer of the cereal, announced a ban on wheat exports as a part of measures to control rising domestic prices amid concerns of output being hit by scorching heatwave.

    India's wheat exports stood at an all-time high of 7 million tonnes, valuing USD 2.05 billion, in 2021-22 on better demand of Indian wheat from overseas. Of the total wheat exports, around 50 per cent went to Bangladesh.

    Mr Tomar said India has to also look after the foodgrain needs of its neighbours.

    "Our neighbouring countries depend on us. Many countries in the world need foodgrains, and they are looking at India. We have a responsibility to our neighbouring countries," he said.

    "To discharge all these responsibilities, we have taken the decision (to ban export) by checking our account (stock)," the minister said, responding to a query on the Congress's allegation that overseas shipment of wheat was stopped without any planning.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More EXPLAINER News  

    Read more about:

    explainer wheat

    Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion