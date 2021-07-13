Explained: What led to big jump in India's COVID-19 death toll

Heavy rains likely at several MP districts; 'yellow' alert in some areas

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 13: Amid possibility of a third wave, India saw a big jump in daily Covid deaths with 2,020 new fatalities. Madhya Pradesh has added 1,478 deaths as a backlog deaths, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 10,506 from 9,027.

Madhya Pradesh's fresh count includes the deaths during the second wave till June 30. India has been recording less than 2,000 deaths every day for nearly three weeks now.

Backlog deaths are those that occurred more than a week before the day they were recorded but were not counted in the earlier bulletins.

Madhya Pradesh is the third state after Maharashtra and Bihar that has revised its Covid death count.

Between June 1 and June 14, Maharashtra has added 12,909 backlog deaths to its total death toll.

In a similar trend, Bihar also revised its death toll, with 3,951 backlog deaths. The state said these previously unaccounted deaths were of patients in private hospitals and home isolation and those who died of post-Covid complications.

India logged 31,443 new cases in last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily rise in 118 days, the Health Ministry said. The country's active caseload currently stands at 4,31,315, which is the lowest in 109 days, and constitutes of 1.4 per cent of the total cases (nearly 3.09 crore). Nearly 4.10 lakh people have died so far.