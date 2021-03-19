Explained: How smaller parties are likely to play bigger role in Assam elections?

Centre vs State: Why the battle for Delhi could be far from over

Dispur, Mar 19:

Dispur, Mar 19: In the upcoming Assam elections, several regional parties are expected to play a major role as their influence in certain pockets and the alliances they have formed. Some of the important regional parties are the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal (RD) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM).

With the state set for a triangular contest, these parties have tied up with the BJP-led alliance, the Congress-led alliance and a third alliance of the AJP-RD.

United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)

This regional party in the Bodoland region of the state, came to prominence late last year after it joined hands with the BJP to form the ruling alliance in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The party is led by Promod Boro, former president of the All Bodo Students Union. It can be seen that he was one of the signatories of the peace and development accord signed by the Centre with different Bodo groups.

Bodoland People's Front (BPF)

The BPF is an influential party in the Bodoland region that led by Hagrama Mohilary that was in alliance with the BJP and had three ministers in the outgoing government. The BPF recently joined hands with the Congress-led grand alliance. The BPF holds 12 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

In the elections to the BTC in December, 2020, out of the 40 elected seats, UPPL won 12, BJP nine, GSP one, Congress one and the BPF won 17 seats. A prominent leader of the BPF and Rajya Sabha member Biswajit Daimary resigned to join the BJP last year and is contesting on the party's ticket this time too.

Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM):

A new party formed by veteran journalist and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan. They are contesting from two seats in the alliance.

Third alliance

The anti-CAA movement in Assam gave birth to two new regional parties - Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the Raijor Dal (RD) - late last year. The AJP has the backing of the two most influential youth bodies of Assam, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

Peasants' leader Akhil Gogoi, who has been in jail for over a year now, and will contest elections from prison, leads the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS). The Raijor Dal party was formed last year by the KMSS and 70 other organisations representing ethnic communities.