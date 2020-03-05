  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: How BJP's 'Operation Lotus' will impact Kamal Nath's govt in Madhya Pradesh

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 05: In what comes as a major development to Madhya Pradesh, after senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that the state BJP leaders are trying to lure Congress leaders and its allies, "Operation Lotus" has gripped Kamal Nath's government.

    The term, "Operation Lotus" is used as a BJP strategy to come to power in states where it does not have seats or majority to form the government, by either luring the majority party MLAs with money or by "influencing" them to resign.

    Explained: How BJPs Operation Lotus will impact Kamal Naths govt in Madhya Pradesh

    During the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress-JD(S) coalition had 118 seats while the BJP, along with two independent MLAs, had 106 seats. The Assembly has 224 seats and to form the government, the coalition government needs 113 seats.

    Will Kamal Nath, who was Congress' troubleshooter, finds 'Operation Lotus' difficult to fight?

    Later, the BJP, with its "Operation Lotus" influenced 17 MLAs from the coalition government to resign, resulting in the Assembly's total strength falling from 224 to 207. With BJP having 106 seats, the party called for a trust vote and toppled the government.

    Now, Kamal Nath's government in Madhya Pradesh is also facing, not completely but similar issues.

    Speaking to OneIndia, Dr Sandeep Shastri, one of India's top psephologist, said, "Right from the time the Madhya Pradesh government was formed, we have seen question marks being raised about the stability of the government. This is not the first attempt that has happened on the government. However, the past attempts have been rebuked by the Congress."

    "This time, it seems to have become bit serious and it is interesting to see how it turns out in the coming days," he added.

    It is allegedly said that after the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is seen losing in several states. Be it Delhi or Jharkhand. The BJP also could not form the government in Maharashtra.

    Madhya Pradesh crisis over for now? Six back, four MLAs still missing

    This move, by the BJP, is more likely to try and recover the states they had lost.

    However, the Congress has not got its hold in Madhya Pradesh. The consistent infighting between Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijay Singh has cost the party dearly with BJP, using this opportunity to fish out MLAs and make the best use of it.

    More OPERATION LOTUS News

    Read more about:

    operation lotus bjp congress kamal nath explainer politics

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X