Explained: Central Educational Institutions bill which would facilitate recruitment of teachers

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 1: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 which would help in filling up 7000 existing vacancies in the central universities by direct recruitment in teachers' cadre in accordance with a new quota system.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), the bill has been tabled with an aim to give a major push to reforms in the education sector, making it inclusive and keeping in mind the aspirations of the people from different categories.

Ths bill,if passed by the Rajya Sabha, would replace "The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Ordinance, 2019".

This bill would ensure full representation of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections in direct recruitment in teachers' cadres. It will also Expected to improve the teaching standards in the higher educational institutions by attracting all eligible talented candidates belonging to SCs/STs/SEBCs/EWS.