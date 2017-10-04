Expert team to probe mysterious fever outbreak in Siliguri

Darjeeling, October 4, 2017: A mysterious fever has gripped Siliguri in the plains of North Bengal. It has claimed a number of lives thereby triggering widespread panic.

Ashok Bhattacharya, Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation has demanded that a team of experts should immediately visit Siliguri to probe the cause of this mysterious fever.

Though the symptoms are similar to Dengue in many cases blood samples have tested negative for dengue in case of this fever, thereby causing the confusion.

"It has been more than two months since the outbreak of this fever. At the same time there are many cases of dengue even. The fever is affecting most of the households in the corporation area. Many people have lost their lives also. It is high time that a specialist team be brought in from the Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine. The team needs to probe the cause for this mysterious fever along with the line of treatment" stated Bhattacharya.

The symptoms of this "viral" fever (very much similar to dengue) include high fever, headache, rashes along with muscle and joint pain. Some also experience chills, fatigue, nausea and lack of appetite.

Official records claim that 700 odd people have been affected by dengue in Siliguri; 7 persons have already died in the Corporation area from dengue. 1 person has died outside the corporation area.

"I will immediately talk to the Secretary, Health department, Government of West Bengal. The matter will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister so that an expert team can be brought to Siliguri" stated Gautam Deb, West Bengal Tourism Minister.

OneIndia News