Exit polls 2019: NDA set to return to power with 340 seats, predicts Chanakya-News24

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 19: As voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election concludes on Sunday, the Chanakya-News24 exit poll has predicted that the Narendra Modi-led BJP will clean sweep the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi - winning all 26, 10, five and seven seats respectively.

Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, BJP is projected to get nine seats as opposed to Congress' two seats.

NDA to return with 306 seats, predicts Times Now survey

In Kerala, the Chanakya-News24 exit poll has projected that the Congress-UDF alliance will secure 16 of the 20 seats in Kerala.

The BJP will fail to open its account despite of increasing its vote share to 10 percent, the poll predicted. The Left will round up the remaining four seats.

In Madhya Pradesh victory in the Assembly polls will have no bearing on the Lok Sabha elections as the BJP is set to win 27 of the 29 seats.

The politically charged state of Tamil Nadu will decide to go with the Congress, electing it in 31 of 38 seats. The BJP is projected to win six seats, with others getting one.

Janta Ki Baat-Republic Exit poll gives 305 for NDA, 124 for UPA

All exit polls in 2014 did predict that the NDA under the leadership of Narendra Modi would become the single-largest coalition. However, they failed to predict the scale and intensity of the victory. Not only did they underestimate the BJP but also overestimate the seat tally for the Congress-led UPA.

Results of the staggered and winding elections-spread over seven phases-will be announced on May 23. A party or alliance will need at least 272 seats to form the next government.