Exit polls 2019: Modi set to return as PM, NDA to get 290 seats, predicts News Nation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 19: The Narendra Modi government is predicted to storm back to power with a clear majority, according to the News Nation exit poll, with the NDA forecast to get 290 seats.

The News Nation exit poll predicted 282-290 seats for the BJP, 118 to 126 for the Congress, while 130 to 138 votes will be bagged by other parties.

The exit poll results was done by news channels including Times Now-CNX, India Today-Axis, NEWSX-NETA, ABP-CSDS and Republic - Jan Ki Baat.

The exit polls, known to be off the mark at times, are based on responses of the people who have cast their votes. Pollsters, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, predict the results much before the actual counting of votes.