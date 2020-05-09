  • search
    Excise duty on IMFL hiked by 25 per centi in Assam

    By
    |

    Guwahati, May 09: The Assam government has decided to increase the excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 25 per cent, state Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said after a Cabinet meeting.

    This will generate an additional income of Rs 1,000 crore for the state to meet the unexpected financial burden and expenditure arising out of the COVID-19 crisis, he said.

    Many states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi have already hiked liquor prices to give boost to their fledging revenue income.

    Karnataka permits bars, restaurants to clear liquor stock

    The Cabinet also decided that the tea industry will start operation in full strength maintaining social distancing norms as against the 50 per cent work force deployed since April 13.

    At meeting the Cabinet also decided to give nod to the Assam Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, and repeal the Assam Agricultural Produce Marketing Act 1972.

    It further decided that the government will release fund for salary of Assam Agriculture Marketing Board if required.

    The cabinet introduced fixed term employment, increase in minimum numbers of workers for implementation of Factories Act from 10 to 20 (with power) and 20 to 40 (without power), increase in minimum number of workers for implementation of Contract labour Act from 20 to 50, besides increase in shift hours from 8 to 12 hours during COVID-19 period.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 9:18 [IST]
