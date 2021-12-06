Ex Shia waqf board chief, Rizvi converts to Hinduism

New Delhi, Dec 06: Wasim Rizvi, the former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board has converted to Hinduism. He offered milk on the Shiva Linga installed at the Dasna Devi Temple as part of the ritual, a report in Livehindustan said.

The ceremony took place today at 10.30 am in the presence of the priest of the Temple. Vedic hymn were chanted as he quit Islam and entered Hinduism after a yajgna.

His new name will be Jitendera Narayan Singh Tyagi and he will be associated with the Tyagi community. Following the ceremony he called the Sanatan Dharma as the world's purest religion. He also said that he chose the holy day of December 6 to convert to Hinduism as on this day the Babri Mosque was demolished.

He said he will work for Hinduism from today. He said that the vote of Muslims will never go to any party. They only cast their votes to defeat the Hindus, he further added.

It may be recalled that Rizvi was in the news after releasing a book titled Muhammad. Several clerics had criticised the cover of the book that portrays a man with a semi naked woman. He was also accused of making objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad.

