    Ex-Punjab MLA Bains sent to 3-day police custody in a rape case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ludhiana, July 11: Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains was sent to three-day police in a rape case after he surrendered before a court on Monday.

    The 52-year-old Bains surrendered in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh in connection with the rape case. He is accused of raping a 44-year-old woman.

    Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains
    Following a direction from a local court, the case was registered against Bains and five others, including his two brothers, on July 16, 2021.

    The court had declared Bains and the other accused as proclaimed offenders as they were not participating in the proceedings.

    The woman had alleged in her complaint that the former MLA had raped her multiple times after she approached him for help in a property dispute case.

    Earlier, police had arrested his brother and his personal assistant in the same case.

    Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 17:31 [IST]
