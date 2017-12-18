EVM hacking: What former CECs had to say?

Amid intense debate on the efficacy of the Electronic Voting Machines and allegations that the machines could have tampered with former Chief Election Commissioners have strongly come out with an opinion saying that EVM's cannot be hacked and today's election results is the best example.

Political parties blame EVM when they lose in polls: Naveen Chawla

Former Chief Election Commissioner Naveen Chawla on Monday asserted that political parties or candidate tended to cry foul and blame the electronic voting machines (EVMs) when they are losing the elections.

"I have observed that when a political party or a candidate lose, they tend to blame the machine and I think that's unfair," Naveen Chawla told ANI.

He added that people should have faith not only in the Election Commission (EC) but also the courts, who have called the EVM has one of the technological wonders.

EVM is the winner: Gopalaswami

"You are failing to see one winner already. That is the EVM," Gopalaswami told Times Now.

He said irrespective of their political affiliations, the political leaders have always shown a trend to blame the EVM whenever they are on the losing side.

"This happened in 2009, this has happened now and this may happen in future," he said.

EVM is a standalone machine, question of hacking doesn't arise: HS Brahma

"I firmly believe that our EVMs, VVPATs cannot be tampered with. This matter should be closed once and for all as it is tried and tested. EVM is a standalone machine, question of hacking doesn't arise" said former Chief Election Commissioner of India, HS Brahma

In the run-up to the elections in Gujarat, the Congress party and even political players like Hardik Patil have expressed apprehension that EVMs could be tampered with to suit the BJP.

OneIndia News