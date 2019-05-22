EVM 'Electronic Victory Machines' and 'Enfeebled Commission': Congress coins new jargons

New Delhi, May 22: Intensifying the attack on the poll body for rejecting the demands of the opposition parties on VVPAT slips, Congress on Wednesday called the Election Commission an 'Enfeebled Commission' and the Electronic Voting Machine as the 'Electronic Victory Machines.

The three-member Election Commission has rejected the demand from 22 political parties to make last-minute changes to the way votes will be counted on Thursday. The opposition had asked the commission to conduct the VVPAT verification process before the counting of votes begins.

The 22 Opposition leaders drew attention to reports of what they called suspicious EVM movements and demanded verification of VVPAT slips before the counting of votes and not later. The poll body, however, dismissed the allegation adding that the EVMs were "absolutely safe" in strongrooms.

"Is it because 'Chunav Achar Sanhita' has become 'Modi Prachar Sanhita'? Won't you do anything for credibility of EVMs? Will you make EVMs 'Electronic Victory Machines' for BJP? Is it because EC stands for 'Enfeebled Commission', 'Eradicated/Eliminated' Credibility'?" said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Opposition leaders had indicated that they weren't very hopeful that the poll panel would fix the discrepancies hours before the counting process is to begin, not when it had chosen to ignore the suggestions for months.

While the Opposition has been informed of the Election Commission's meeting today, the leaders say they were not very hopeful since the EC's "body language was not very positive". The BJP, meanwhile, has called the Opposition move a desperate attempt in the face of certain defeat.

The EC, which has been facing criticism from the Opposition over free and fair conduct of polls, had on Wednesday dismissed allegations that the voting machines used in the Lok Sabha election were being switched with fresh ones ahead of counting of votes on May 23. The EC also set up a 24-hour control room to monitor complaints relating to EVMs.