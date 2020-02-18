‘Every attack on India’s sovereignty must be thwarted’: Singhvi backs Abrahams deportation

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 18: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Tuesday backed the government decision to deport British MP Debbie Abrahams, saying it was necessary as she is a Pakistan proxy.

Taking to twitter, Singhvi wrote: "The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India's sovereignty must be thwarted."

This comes a day after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asked why the government was scared of critics if the situation in Kashmir was normal.

"If things are fine in #Kashmir, shouldn't the Govt encourage critics to witness the situation themselves to put their fears to rest? Instead of conducting tours for pliant MEPs &polite Ambassadors alone, surely the head of a ParliamentaryGroup on the subject is worth cultivating?" Tharoor had said on Twitter on Monday.

Days after the Indian government flew a second batch of diplomats from various countries to Jammu and Kashmir, a British MP who had previously criticised the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday claimed that she was denied entry into India, despite having a valid visa.

Labour Party MP Debbie Abraham, who landed at the Delhi airport, was deported to Dubai. The Home Ministry maintained that it had informed her about her e-visa being cancelled.

Abrahams chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir and was among a group of MPs who issued formal letters following the revocation of's special status in 2019.