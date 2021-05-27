Yoga guru Ramdev should be booked under sedition charges: IMA in letter to PM

Even their father cannot arrest me: Ramdev Baba in another video amidst calls for his prosecution

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, May 27: Amid the raging controversy over Ramdev''s alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy, another controversial video surfaced on social media in which the yoga guru is seen reacting to the demand for his arrest, saying "even their father cannot arrest him".

"They are just making a noise. They keep creating trends like Thug Ramdev, Mahathug Ramdev, Giraftar Ramdev and so on," he said responding to #Arrest Ramdev trends on social media.

"Arrest to khair unka baap bhi nahin kar sakta Swami Ramdev ko (even their father cannot arrest Swami Ramdev)," he is caught saying in the video.

Reacting to the yoga guru''s latest video, K S Ravi, a senior doctor and the editor-in-chief of National Journal of Clinical Anatomy, said it shows he is not apologetic at all about making "insensitive" comments about allopathy and allopathic doctors.

"Ramdev''s statement is full of arrogance. It shows that he considers himself above law," said Dr Ravi, who is also the president of the Society of Intellectuals.

Netizens trend '#ArrestRamdev'on social media; Ramdev gives brazen reply

He demanded quick action against Ramdev for his "denigrating remarks" to boost the morale of doctors who are risking their own lives to serve people in the time of Covid.

"Ramdev continues to make statements like this because he feels politically protected," said a former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Uttarakhand, who did not want to be named.

Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA had on Saturday said Ramdev has claimed that allopathy is a "stupid science" and "lakhs of patients have died after taking allopathic medicines".

The IMA also wrote to PM Narendra Modi, demanding that Ramdev be booked immediately under sedition charges for alleged misinformation campaign on coronavirus vaccination and challenging government protocols for its treatment.

The IMA also served a defamation notice on Ramdev, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

Earlier, Ramdev had withdrawn his remarks on allopathic medicine after Union Minister Harsh Vardhan called his statement as "extremely unfortunate", saying it disrespects "corona warriors" and can break the morale of healthcare workers.

Responding to a letter from the minister, Ramdev tweeted on his Twitter handle that he withdraws his statement, putting the controversy to rest.

Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 20:19 [IST]