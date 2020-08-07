YouTube
    Even the SC is surprised by the MoU signed between Congress and China

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, J P Nadda launched a scathing attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on the China issue.

    Even the SC is surprised by the MoU signed between Congress and China

    He cited a petition filed against the Congress over the issue in the Supreme Court. Even the SC is surprised at the MoU signed by the Congress party with the Chinese Gov...

    Mrs Gandhi & her son, who led the signing, must explain. Does this explain donations to RGF and opening Indian market for the Chinese in return, which affected Indian businesses, Nadda said in a tweet.

    He also attached a screenshot of a news article which talked about compromise in the deal. The memorandum of understanding was signed between the Congress and the Communist Party of China in 2008. How can a political party enter into an agreement with China. It is unheard in law, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde remarked.

    Hard talk on the hotline: India snubs China on step back suggestion

    The PIL alleged despite of having a hostile relation with China, Respondent No 1 (Congress) had signed an agreement when it was running a coalition government and hidden the facts and details of the agreement from the country. The petitioners firmly believe that the nation's security cannot and should not be compromised by anyone, the petition said. The agreement was signed between the Congress party and Communist Party of China in Beijing for exchanging high level information and co-operation.

    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
