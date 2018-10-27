Even Rahul’s intervention to reach consensus on ticket distribution in MP fails to yield result

New Delhi, Oct 27: Though there is some space to take call on tickets for Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, but over half a dozens official meetings and similar number of unofficial meetings of the senior Congress leaders for the selection of names of candidates for MP Assembly elections failed to yield any desirable results. The matter is still hanging in balance so much so that lessons given by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to make consensus on names of candidates has literally gone waste.

Sources said that actually the third meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) was convened as even general secretary and chairman screening committee Madhusudan Mistry failed to bridge the divide between the two strongmen of Madhya Pradesh. It is being said that decision on around two dozens seats could be left on the Congress president to take a final call.

Sources said that senior leaders have failed to reach any agreement on over half of the total seats in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath, Scindia and CLP leader Ajay Singh are assessing anti-incumbency beyond normal so no one is ready to step back on their demands while the senior most leader in the state Digvijay Singh proved to be the best players among them all as he did not ask for any ticket but played a bigger game from behind the curtain by giving political gyan to Ajay Singh and Kamal Nath.

Former state Congress president Arun Yadav who had made it to the screening committee by pleading with Rahul Gandhi did not get any importance in the ticket distribution. On the other hand, Congress leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Madhya Pradesh Rajmani Patel too provided a long list to the screening committee but that was also not considered properly. Patidar leader Hardik Patel too has asked for around a dozen seats for the community leaders from the Congress but no decision has been taken so far. Gandhian leader Rajgopal working among tribals and landless to demanded 4-5 seats but he too was not given any heed.

General secretary in-charge Madhya Pradesh Congress Deepak Bawaria has also prepared a long list of candidates. He is trying to get tickets for at least 15-20 candidates whose names were finalised by sending secretaries and observers. Congress high command is also getting complains from several areas that secretaries and observers surrendered before the ticket seekers for their resources.