Even now questions being raised on civil liberties: Amitabh Bachchan

Kolkata, Dec 15: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday said that questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.

"KIFF has celebrated the inclusive spirit of cinema beyond the confines of what Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore called 'narrow domestic walls'. I salute Kolkata for giving me my first job and giving Jaya (Bachchan) her first film but most of all, I salute you for your artistic temperament that embraces the essence of plurality and equality. This is what makes Bengal so special," he said.

The megastar also spoke at length about the history of Indian cinema.

"Even now, I am sure my colleagues on stage will agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression," he stated.