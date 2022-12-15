YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Even now questions being raised on civil liberties: Amitabh Bachchan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Dec 15: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday said that questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan
    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan

    "KIFF has celebrated the inclusive spirit of cinema beyond the confines of what Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore called 'narrow domestic walls'. I salute Kolkata for giving me my first job and giving Jaya (Bachchan) her first film but most of all, I salute you for your artistic temperament that embraces the essence of plurality and equality. This is what makes Bengal so special," he said.

    The megastar also spoke at length about the history of Indian cinema.

    "Even now, I am sure my colleagues on stage will agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression," he stated.

    Comments

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News  

    Read more about:

    amitabh bachchan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X