16 envoys including US Ambassador reach Kashmir, EU skips

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 09: Countries from the European Union will not be part of the foreign delegates' team visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Envoys from around 16 countries on a two-day visit to Kashmir will meet civil society members and will be briefed on the security situation in the newly-formed Union Territory.

The countries include the US, Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Niger, Nigeria, Morroco, Guyana, Argentina, the Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh and Peru.

The European envoys have conveyed to the Centre that they will visit the UT on a separate date and insisted on meeting the top leaders including former Chief Ministers, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti.

Quoting government sources, IANS stated that some EU Ambassadors didn't want to be part of the group of envoys visiting Kashmir as they felt "certain restrictions in the programme were unfounded and mischievous".

Earlier it was reported that certain European envoys were not keen on a "guided tour" of the region and rather wanted to meet the people and interact with them.

It may be recalled that in October 2019, the government had facilitated the Madi Group, an NGO, which escorted 23 members of the European Parliament to Kashmir. They met with locals and got some classified security briefings during their visit.

On August 5, 2019, the government abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Article granted special status to J&K and as a result of its abrogation, common laws of the land now apply to the newly formed Union Territory.