Espousing Rohingya cause, terrorists from Bangla and Bengal planned big attack in Bodhgaya

New Delhi, Sep 28: Three persons have been charged by the National Investigation Agency following the recovery of explosives from the Bodhgaya temple complex. It may be recalled a major conspiracy to carry out blasts at the holy site was busted on January 19 2018.

The chargesheet was filed against Paigambar Sheikh, Ahmad Ali and Nur Alam.

Investigation has also revealed the involvement of accused, Jahidul Islam, a resident of Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim and Arif Hussain. Four of these accused persons were arrested in Aug 2018 while accused Arif Hussain is still absconding.

The NIA says that Islam is a senior member of the Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh. Mustafizur Rahman Shaheen is his close confidant. Accused Paigambar Sheikh, Ahmad Ali, Nur Alam, Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim and Arif Hussain are all members of JMB. Islam and Rahman entered into a conspiracy with their other associates to carry out terror incidents in India by way of planting IEDs and carrying out explosions at symbols of Buddhist faith in order to show solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims fighting with Myanmar Government and to cause loss to public life and property, to wage war against Government of India and to overawe the Government of India.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, the accused persons contacted and assembled together at various places, carried out reconnaissance of the targets at Bodhgaya and procured explosives and other materials for manufacture of the IED.

Islam with the help of other co-accused made 3 IEDs and 2 hand grenades. The IEDs were planted by Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain and Arif Hussain in the premises of Bodhgaya on 19th Jan, 2018 in order to cause loss to public life and property during the auspicious presence of his holiness the Dalai Lama and also during the visit of the Governor of Bihar at Bodhgaya, thus committing a terrorist act, the NIA says.