Day not far when UP will be identified as most modern state: PM Modi in Shahjahanpur

ESMA invoked, all strikes in Uttar Pradesh banned for six months

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has invoked the Essential Services Management Act in the state and banned strikes for the next six months.

Dr. Devesh Kumar Chaturvedi, additional chief secretary issued the notification in which it was stated that strikes across the state would be banned for the next six months in order to deal with the affairs of the state.

Legal action would be initiated against those who day the order. ESMA empowers the state to take action against employees who are on strike or refuse to work on essential services which are essential to maintain normal life.

Day not far when UP will be identified as most modern state: PM Modi in Shahjahanpur

It also gives the police powers to arrest anyone without a warrant if they are found to be violating the provisions of the act.

Know all about Yogi Adityanath

The act prescribes a mandatory imprisonment that may extend up to one year or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both. It may be recalled that the UP government had last year invoked ESMA. After being invoked in May, the act was extended for another six months until November 2020.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 8:33 [IST]