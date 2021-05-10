ESIC installs oxygen plants at two hospitals in Delhi NCR

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: The ESIC under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has installed oxygen generation plants at two hospitals in Delhi NCR area. A 440 LPM capacity plant has been installed at the ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Faridabad, while another plant of 220 LPM capacity was commissioned at ESIC Hospital in Jhilmil, New Delhi today. This will enable these hospitals to augment the availability of their ICU and Ventilator beds.

The Corporation is actively helping fight the battle against Covid-19 by quickly converting it 30 hospitals all over the country into Covid Dedicated facilities. These hospitals have around 4200 beds, including 300 ICU beds and 250 ventilator beds. The facility has been made available to all citizens of the country. A dashboard has also been started to facilitate beneficiaries to know about availability of beds in these hospitals.

6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 cylinders received as foreign aid amid COVID-19 surge: Govt

Union Minister of State (I/c) Shri Santosh Gangwar has congratulated the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of ESIC Hospitals for achieving this feat. He has expressed hope that they will keep their moral high during this pandemic, and keep serving the humanity with dedication.