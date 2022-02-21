Eshwarappa says Muslim goons killed Bajrang Dal activist; govt denies Hijab angle

‘Won’t give tickets to Muslims as they don’t believe in us’, says Karnataka BJP leader

Shivamogga, Feb 21: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa on Monday stirring up another controversy alleging that Muslim goons were involved in the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist on Sunday night.

Talking to reporters, Eshwarappa said "I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons). I'm going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We'll not allow 'goondaism'.

Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants Sunday night at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony.

Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death as right-wing groups started protesting in the town. Four vehicles were burned down by the miscreants following which the local administration has imposed Section 144.

In recent weeks, the situation in Shivamogga had been tense due to the Hijab row. However, it is not clear whether death is linked to the ongoing controversy.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra clarified that the matter was not related to the ongoing hijab row in the state. "But we need to wait for further investigations before arriving at a conclusion," he said.

The home minister spoke to the family of the deceased, who was a tailor, in Shivamogga.

The overall situation is peaceful. Local police, RAF are deployed to maintain law and order. Section 144 has been declared in the area. Further probe into the incident is underway, said Dr. Selvamani R, Deputy Commissioner, Shivamogga district.

Reacting to the incident, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said "It is an unfortunate incident. Karnataka government is trying its best to keep the situation under control but some groups are provoking people".

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:58 [IST]