Enthralling the world with his astute business sense is Amber Gandotra

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Amber's meteoric rise to excellence and prominence in the business world has truly inspired other budding entrepreneurs.

There are too many success stories to take inspiration from. Some success stories included entrepreneurs who went with the flow and achieved their desired goals, while some other individuals chose to push the limits, challenge the status quo and crossed boundaries to create their desired success in the career of their choice. To be a part of the latter category, especially when you are a youngster, is an even more intimidating road. Still, a few individuals have shown what it really takes to become one's best version in their chosen industries. Serving as one of the best examples of such young talents is Amber Gandotra, a 23-year-old multipreneur from Jammu, India.

Ask him what drove him towards the entrepreneurial space, and the youngster quickly replies, saying, "To make a positive difference in all those niches that I choose to lay my hands on. To offer uniqueness with each of my ventures and provide value to people." Adding further, he says, "I have to say my father has played a huge role in making me who I am today. He is a businessman himself who has been an authorised distributor and dealer of companies like Kirloskar, Bosch, Havells, Siemens, and many more. Looking at him and learning from him the nitty-gritty of business helped me raise the bar in business."

Talking about his journey, Amber Gandotra says that he started everything as a teenager aged 16. The digital world fascinated him, and hence, he began blogging. One thing led to another, and he jumped into Google AdSense to make money and did affiliate marketing as well, which ultimately helped him own 250+ websites.

The 1998-born Jammu lad has been taking over the business space with his ventures today, working in diverse fields like IT, salon, cafes and restaurants, and digital marketing. Amber Gandotra owns The Trends Inn Salon, a trusted unisex salon for the best makeups and makeovers in Jammu. He also owns Wraps Mania, Brewers - The Coffee Bar, Amritsari Special Kulcha King, The Gol Chakkar Cafe and Jammu Special Paranthe Vali Gali.

Amber Gandotra, who is also a poker player on platforms like Adda52, PokerBaazi and Spartan Poker, aims to do more and be more as an entrepreneur and wants to achieve many more milestones in the coming years.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:55 [IST]