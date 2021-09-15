Engineers Day 2021: PM Modi greets engineers

Unemployment rate among women engineers in India is five times that of men: Study

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 15: Engineers Day 2021 would be celebrated today, on September 15, across the country to mark the birthday of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted engineers on Engineers Day, saying no words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced.

Engineers Day is observed on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a civil engineer and Diwan of Mysore known for his pioneering works.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments."

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:13 [IST]