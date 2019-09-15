Engineer’s Day 2019: Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 15: Engineer's day 2019 is celebrated in different countries on different dates of the calendar. In India, where almost 20 lacs engineers are produced every year, this day is celebrated on 15th September which marks the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya.

Why do we celebrate Engineers' day?

Engineers' day in our country is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's greatest engineer, Sir M Visvesvaraya. Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who is popularly known as Sir M V was born on 15 th of September 1860. Sir M V was an engineer, a great scholar, statesman and served as the Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918.

Engineers' Day theme

This year the 51st Engineers' Day will be celebrated all over the country and the Council of the Institution has selected the theme as "Digital Transformation: A New Industrial Revolution" to mark the occasion.

Father of Engineers M Visvesvaraya

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is known to be the Father of Engineers in India. He is one of the best engineers India has ever produced and was awarded Bharata Ratna in 1955.

In a vision document prepared by Institution of Engineers (India) it is told about him, "Sir Visvesvaraya, an eminent Indian engineer and statesman was born in a remote village of Karnataka, the state that is incidentally now the hi-tech state of the country."

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya also known as Sir MV born was born on 15 September 1861 in Mysore State, now known as Karnataka. His best contribution is known as his role in constructing Krishna Raja Sagara lake and dam in Mysore in 1924 which became the main source of irrigation and drinking water in various parts of the state. He was sent to Aden by government of India in 1906 to learn water supply and drainage.

His contribution to the growth of nation is exemplary. His intelligence has not only been acknowledged by people of India but by the world. He completed his extra ordinary journey of life on April 12, 1962 in Bangalore.

Happy Engineers Day 2019 funny quotes, wishes, status

I am an Engineer. I serve mankind by making dreams come true. Happy Engineers Day!

At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession. Happy Engineers Day!

We build the world (Civil Engineer)

We build the magic world (Computer Engineer)

We connect the world (Electronics & Communication Engineer.)

We are the power of the world (Electrical Engineer)

We move the world (Mechanical Engineer)

Proud to be an engineer!! Happy Engineers Day.

Everybody says Engineering is so easy that it is just like walking in a park. But only Engineers know that the park is called Jurassic Park. Happy Engineers Day!!

If you throw a stone at a busy road in India, it will either hit a dog or an engineer. Jokes apart, wishing you Happy Engineers' Day.

Your family member will not consider you an engineer unless you repair any of the home appliances. Happy Engineers Day!

Happy Engineers Day 2019!