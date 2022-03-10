'Endgame' for Congress as Grand old party wiped out from all 5 states

'Will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine’, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Mar 10: The Congress was routed in the elections to the five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

The party has been unseated by the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, the only poll-bound state where it was in power. In 2017, the Congress had won 80 seats in Punjab.

Congress leader and national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the results of 5 states were against the expectations of the party.

"The results of 5 states have come against the expectations of the Congress party but we accept that we failed to get the blessings of the people. Sonia Gandhi has decided to convene Congress Working Committee meeting soon to introspect the results," ANI quoted Surjewala as saying.

Randeep Surjewala blamed the Congress' loss in Punjab to anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under former CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Grand old party could not manage a comeback in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

was also trailing the BJP in Goa, where it has won only 5 seats compared to the BJP's 14.

The poor performance comes even as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressed 209 rallies and roadshows in UP, the maximum by any top leader during the UP election campaign.

Though Priyanka Gandhi was focussed on Uttar Pradesh, she also campaigned for the polls in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. Rahul Gandhi also held several rallies in Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 17:29 [IST]