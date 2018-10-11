India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Encounter underway in J&K's Kupwara, 3 terrorists trapped

By
    Srinagar, Oct 11: An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Shartgund Bala, Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday morning. At least three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

    Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in the area. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed polling for the second phase of urban local body polls yesterday. While Jammu recorded impressive turnout, voting was low in the valley.

    On October 5, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 10:01 [IST]
