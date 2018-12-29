Encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Dec 29: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

According to police, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by security forces in Rajpora following inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area.

"The encounter is underway in the area," a senior security official said.

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the area. A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.