Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian
India
Jammu, July 05: An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces is underway in Narwani area of Shopian district.
Reports said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of Army's 44RR and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Narwan.
Meanwhile, mobile internet was been suspended in the district soon after the firefight started.
On Twitter, a police spokesman said an exchange of fire took place in Shopian. "Details will follow," he said.