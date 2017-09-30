Elphinstone tragedy: When Railways ignored one request after another

There was not just one, but several warnings. The Railways however continued to ignore one warning after the other and on Saturday a major tragedy struck at the Elphinstone Foot Bridge in Mumbai which resulted in 22 deaths and several others being injured.

In February, cartoonist Manjul had tweeted, " pre-rush hour Parel station. The only staircase which people use to exit and enter the station. A major accident waiting to happen."

Another post by journalist Satosh Andhale read, " #CentralRailway pls do something. Parel bridge is connected to Elphinstone road station." Following the incident he said, " three days post (sic) it on FB and Twitter... My fear turned true."

The Western Railway just passed on the responsibility since it comes under the Central line. It tweeted, "Matter forwarded to @Central_Railways pls" There are other commuters who have been writing for nearly 7 years to the Railways seeking for an expansion of the bridge.

The commuters are distraught with the lack of action by the Railways. They feel that the Railways should spend more time and resources on such requests rather than focusing on WiFi in stations.

OneIndia News