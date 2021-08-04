Electronic filing of various forms extended by IT dept: Check full list

New Delhi, Aug 04: The Income Tax department has extended the due dates for electronic filing of several forms.

The IT department said on consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers & other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the IT Act,1961, CBDT has further extended the due dates for electronic filing of such Forms vide Circular No.15/2021 dated 03.08.2021.

"The quarterly statement in Form No. 15CC to be furnished by authorised dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on June 30, required to be furnished on or before July 15 under Rule 37BB of the Rules, as extended to July 31 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 on June 25 may be filed on or before August 31 2021."

"The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No. 64D for the Previous Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before 15th June 2021 under Rule 12CB of the Rules, as extended to 15th July 2021 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25.06.2021, maybe furnished on or before 15th September 2021," the IT department also added.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 9:52 [IST]