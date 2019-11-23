  • search
Trending Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Electoral Bonds are 'biggest scam of decade': Chidambaram

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 23: Terming electoral bonds the "biggest scam of the decade", Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the person who did not donate to the BJP will be known to the party and if anyone will be completely in the dark, it is the people of India.

    Chidambaram
    Chidambaram

    "Electoral Bonds are the biggest scam of the decade," he said in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf.

    Chidambaram, who is lodged in jail in alleged cases of corruption and money laundering, said purchasers will be known to the bank and, therefore, to the government.

    "Donor will be known to the party (BJP) to which he donated. Donor who did not donate to the BJP will be known to the BJP. If anyone is completely in the dark it will be the people of India. Long live transparency!" the former finance minister said.

    INX Media case: Chidambaram moves SC challenging HC order on bail plea

    A political row has erupted over the use of electoral bonds for donations to political parties, with the Congress terming them a "threat to democracy" because of anonymity about donors.

    The BJP has said the bonds have curbed black money and ushered in honest and tax-paid money into political funding.

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue