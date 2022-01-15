YouTube
    Election Commission extends bans on poll rallies, roadshows till 22nd January

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on election rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 21 in the five poll-bound states.

    The poll panel, however, granted a relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of maximum 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall, or the prescribed limit set by state disaster management authorities, an official statement said.

    The Commission also directed political parties to adhere to the provisions of the model code of conduct and broader guidelines on Covid-19. The poll panel directed state and district administrations to ensure compliance of all instructions related to the poll code and to the pandemic control measures.

    Last week, chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra said the poll authority will review the covid-19 situation on January 15 and take a further call on allowing public rallies. "The commission will not hesitate to bar parties from further rallies if covid protocol is not followed," Chandra had hinted.

