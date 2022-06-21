YouTube
    Eknath Shinde's rebellion Shiv Sena's internal matter: Sharad Pawar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 21: Amid a huge crisis for Maharashtra's ruling coalition following Eknath Shinde rebellion, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday played down any trouble for the MVA government saying, "we will find a way out of this situation".

    Eknath Shindes rebellion Shiv Senas internal matter: Sharad Pawar
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    "Eknath Shinde has never conveyed to us that he wants to be CM...This is an internal issue of Shiv Sena, whatever they decide we're with them. We don't think there is any need for change in the govt," said Sharad Pawar on some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde currently not reachable.

    " This is the third such incident that has happened in the last two& a half years...All MLAs of NCP voted for us in the MLC polls...Cross voting happens in such polls, nothing new in that. Govt will continue to run," he said.

    Pawar's comments came in the wake of Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde along with some Sena MLAs apparently camping in Gujarat's Surat city, a day after the Sena-led MVA, which also comprises the NCP and Congress, suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

    The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had nominated two candidates each for 10 seats up for grabs, but Congress's Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost the poll. The BJP won all the five seats it contested.

    maharashtra sharad pawar political crisis

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 14:45 [IST]
