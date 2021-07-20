When is Bakrid in India 2020? All you need to know about Eid al-Adha

Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak 2021: Wishes, quotes and messages for Bakrid

New Delhi, July 20: Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha is all set to be celebrated in India on July 21. This festival is also known as Bakra Eid (Bakrid).

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most important festivals observed by the Muslim community all around the world. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah and celebrations for the same last for around three days.

People are seen offering their prayers on this day and spend time with their friends, family and relatives. They also enjoy delicious cuisines with their loved ones. However, this year due to a novel coronavirus pandemic, many will not be able to visit their friends and family. But, one can wish them on this auspicious occasion of Bakrid on social media platforms and by sending messages.

In this article, we have curated some messages, wishes and quotes for you to send to your loved ones on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. Take a look:

a. On this auspicious day, I pray to Allah for answering all your prayers and to give you the strength to fulfil your dreams. May this EID fill your heart with immense joy. Eid Mubarak!

b. Amidst the global health pandemic, may Allah keep you and your family healthy and safe. Wish you and your family a very happy Eid-al-Adha

c. Wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and all your prayers are answered today. Bakrid Mubarak!

d. Let our religions unite us for human kindness rather than dividing us on what we believe. Eid Mubarak

e. May Allah bring you and your family happiness, peace and prosperity on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!

Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 15:08 [IST]