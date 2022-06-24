YouTube
    Education official held for molestation in Odisha

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kendrapara, Jun 24: An education officer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a school in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

    Rajnagar assistant block education officer Subash Chandra Mohanty allegedly molested the class 9 student while inspecting her high school, according to an FIR.

    Representational Image

    Mohanty was arrested under sections 294 (obscene act) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    An investigation is on, Rajnagar police station inspector Tapan Nayak said.

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 11:05 [IST]
