ED summons former Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 26: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Case The ED has also arrested two aides of Deshmukh in connection with the same case.

On Friday, the searched Deshmukh's residence at Nagpur. The case pertains to the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commisioner, Parambir Singh. He had accused Deshmukh of corruption in a letter to Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Singh also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court stating that Deshmukh had asked former assistant sub-inspector Sachin Vaze to extort around Rs 100 crore a month and a majority of the money had come by targeting the bars and restaurants.

In his letter he also mentioned the names of Vaze and ACP Sanjay Patil and said that they asked by Deshmukh to extort money on a monthly basis. Following this the CBI conducted a preliminary inquiry and registered an FIR against Deshmukh. The ED then registered a case of money laundering.

Deshmukh following a court order that refused to stop a CBI probe against him stepped down stating that he does not have the moral right to continue in office. Kindly relieve me from my post, he said in his resignation letter submitted to the Maharashtra CM.