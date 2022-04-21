YouTube
    ED submits charge sheet against Nawab Malik in property case linked to Dawood Ibrahim

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Apr 21: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted a charge sheet against Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case which is linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

    The senior NCP leader was arrested on February 23 in the case, and is currently in judicial custody.

    ED submits charge sheet against Nawab Malik in property case linked to Dawood Ibrahim

    The over-5,000-page charge sheet was submitted in the court's registry, ED lawyers said. The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases will take cognizance of the charge sheet after verification of the documents, they said.

    The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    Before his arrest, the former minister had been in the news for the last few months after he made a number of personal and service-related allegations of wrongdoing against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

    Meanwhile, a special court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik till April 22 even as the NCP leader complained of ill health.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 17:16 [IST]
