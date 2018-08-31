  • search

ED questions Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case

    New Delhi, Aug 31: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday again questioned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

    File photo of Chidambaram
    It is understood that the agency wants to put across a fresh set of questions to him regarding the deal.

    The Aircel-Maxis cases pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd in 2006 for investment in Aircel.

    Also Read | Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram gets interim protection from arrest till October 8

    The Supreme Court had on March 12 directed investigating agencies the CBI and the ED to complete their probe into the 2G spectrum allocation cases, including the alleged Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, in six months.

    The agency had said that the FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis FDI case was granted in March 2006 by Mr Chidambaram even though he was competent to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore, and beyond that it required the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

    Also Read | ED on witch-hunt in Aircel-Maxis case, says Chidambaram

    The ED is investigating "the circumstances of the FIPB approval granted (in 2006) by the then-finance minister". "In the instant case, the approval for FDI of USD 800 million (over Rs 3,500 crore) was sought. Hence, the CCEA was competent to grant the approval. However, the approval was not obtained from the CCEA," the ED had alleged.

