  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED issues notice to Lashkar-e-Tayiba operative

    By Vicky
    |

    The Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to Mohammad Ayub Mir of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in a foreign exchange case. The notice was issued under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

    ED issues notice to Lashkar-e-Tayiba operative

    Ayub Ali Mir was arrested at New Delhi by the Special Cell, Delhi Police, while he was collecting money Rs. 7,00,000 from Harbans Singh another accused through hawala channels. The money was being collected on the instructions of a London based entity.

    During the questioning Mir confessed that he was associated with the terror organisation. He further said that he was involved in collecting and delivering the money at the behest of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

    The ED has also issued notices to Harbans Singh and Bech Raj Bengani a racketeer in Hawala trade.

    OneIndia News

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate lashkar e tayiba notice

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue