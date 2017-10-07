ED issues notice to Lashkar-e-Tayiba operative

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

By Vicky

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to Mohammad Ayub Mir of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in a foreign exchange case. The notice was issued under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Ayub Ali Mir was arrested at New Delhi by the Special Cell, Delhi Police, while he was collecting money Rs. 7,00,000 from Harbans Singh another accused through hawala channels. The money was being collected on the instructions of a London based entity.

During the questioning Mir confessed that he was associated with the terror organisation. He further said that he was involved in collecting and delivering the money at the behest of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The ED has also issued notices to Harbans Singh and Bech Raj Bengani a racketeer in Hawala trade.

OneIndia News