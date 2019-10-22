  • search
    ED arrests woman in Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 22: The ED on Tuesday arrested a woman in connection with its money laundering probe against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi for allegedly forging documents, officials said.

    They said Rinku Deshpande, about 45 years of age, was placed under arrest under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Bengaluru-based woman was "not cooperating" in the probe and hence she was arrested during questioning, they said.

    They said the woman had forged documents and had been shown as a tenant in one of the property that was dealt by Mirchi, an aide of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. This is the fourth arrest in the case and the agency had arrested Mirchi aide Humayun Merchant here on Monday.

