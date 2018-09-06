EC likely to discuss Telangana polls on Friday

New Delhi, Sep 6: The Election Commission (EC) is likely to discuss the issue of holding polls in Telangana, where the state cabinet has resolved to dissolve the legislative assembly, on Friday.

A senior EC official said the commission met every Tuesday and Friday to discuss a variety of issues and the matter of holding elections in the southern state may come up for discussion at the next meeting.

"Issues like festivals, examinations and weather conditions will be discussed before arriving at a final conclusion," the official said.

The term of the Telangana assembly was till June, 2019.

PTI