    EC asks officials to ensure shade, water at all polling stations in Rajasthan

    By PTI
    Jaipur, Apr 13: Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar has directed all the District Electoral Officers of the state to ensure basic amenities including shade and water at all polling stations for the convenience of voters on the polling day.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The general elections for 25 seats in the state are due in two phases on April 29 and May 6 and the mercury has already crossed 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

    [Chandrababu Naidu meets EC over EVM failures, threatens protest]

    In a letter to all the DEOs, Kumar said as heat wave conditions are likely to prevail on the voting day so availability of shade, water and other facilities should be ensured at polling stations in their respective districts ahead of polling.

    PTI

