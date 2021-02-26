EC announces dates for assembly polls in 5 states: Highlights

Fake: Election Commission of India has not declared the dates for the Assam polls

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Election Commission on Friday announced poll dates for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

Voting for five assembly elections will begin on March 27, with West Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till April 29, while counting of votes for the four states and one union territory will be done on May 2, the Election Commission said on Friday.

Assam assembly polls will be conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, while polling for the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections will take place in a single phase on April 6.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled on April 1 and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on April 6 for 31 seats, fourth phase on April 10 for 44 constituencies, fifth phase on April 17 for 45 seats, sixth phase for 43 seats on April 22, seventh phase on April 26 for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on April 29 for 35 seats, Arora said.

During the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that a total of 824 assembly constituencies will be going for polls during the upcoming elections. "As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry," Arora said.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

"In the thick of the pandemic, ECI started test trials with elections to 18 seats to Rajya Sabha. After that, came the challenge of the Bihar elections, it was indeed a watershed moment for ECI. It proved to be a litmus test," says Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner.

Chief Election Commissioner said voter turnout in Bihar which was 57.34 percent exceeded the last assembly elections of 2015 and the Lok Sabha election of 2019.

Paying tributes to Covid warriors, Sunil Arora said,"Our tributes to the COVID warriors, doctors, paramedics, nurses, researchers, scientists and all our officials on election duty who are located on the frontline: Sunil Arora Chief Election Commissioner of India."

''This will be last set of elections during my tenure before I demit office on April 13,'' he said.

Also, this will be the first elections after the rollout of Digital Voter ID cards.

Assembly elections will be held for 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal and 30 in Puducherry as the terms of their assemblies are set to come to an end in May and June. However, President's Rule has been imposed in Puducherry and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government failed to win the trust vote earlier this week.