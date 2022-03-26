Earth Hour 2022: Date, Time, Theme - All You Need To Know

Earth Hour 2018 today: Nations keep up with tradition to show care for the planet

New Delhi, Mar 26: The annual Earth Hour will be observed by people across the world on the last Saturday of March. This year, it falls on March 26.

What is Earth Hour and Why it is Observed?

Earth Hour is an annual international event created by WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature/World Wildlife Fund) that urges households and business establishments across the world to turn off their non-essential lights and electrical appliances for an hour at the appointed time, to raise awareness towards the need to take action on climate change.

"Earth Hour is THIS Saturday at 8:30 pm (your local time). Join millions of people across the world as we raise awareness about nature loss and climate change. Everyone has the power to shape our future. Follow the link in our bio to learn more about #EarthHour 2022, [sic]" WWF wrote on Instagram.

Earth Hour 2022: Date, Time, Theme

People across the globe observe 'Earth Hour' by turning off lights between 8:30 pm and 9.30 pm on the last Saturday of March.

When and Where it Started?

Earth Hour started in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. Just a year later, it reached 370 cities and towns in more than 35 countries across 18 time zones, and the campaign shifted from a Sydney event to a global sustainability movement. Landmarks around the world turned off their non-essential lighting for Earth Hour. Some websites took part in the event, with Google's homepage going "dark" on the day.

In India, Earth Hour 2011 was first held on March 26, 2011 from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm. IST, flagged off by then Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit and Earth Hour 2011 Ambassador and Bollywood actress Vidya Balan in the presence of Jim Leape, Director General, WWF International.

Theme This Year

The theme of Earth Hour 2022 is "Shape our Future."

