Early Lok Sabha elections: Don’t talk about it till January says Modi

Amidst talk of an early Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to issue clarity on the issue. Speaking to BJP parliamentarians on Friday, Modi gave an indication that the 2019 general elections would not be advanced, at least till January.

Do not speak about elections, at least till January next year, he said. The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April-May 2019 and there has been speculation that it may be held in 2018 itself.

Modi during the meeting told the lawmakers not to speak too much about the elections. Do not speak about it till the end of this year, he also said.

During the meeting, Modi urged the leaders to increase their visibility on the ground. Create a mass awareness about the good work carried out by the government.

A leader present at the meeting informed OneIndia that Modi also urged them to take feedback from the people and also find out what they expected from the government.

The Prime Minister is of the view that if the BJP spoke too much about the elections, it would expose the party's strategy. Over-exposure is not good, the PM also felt.

OneIndia News

